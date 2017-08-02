Athletes from provinces may stay at military centre

KARACHI: The provincial and regional athletes are likely to be provided with accommodation at the military centre in Quetta during the 33rd National Games slated to be held from October 7-14.

Sources in the organising committee told ‘The News’ that providing accommodation to the athletes of provinces and regions at the military centre is being considered as military would provide security for the Games.

The sources said that departments would manage their own accommodation. This correspondent has also learnt that the athletes would be given accommodation according to events to ensure their smooth transportation to the venues from the places where they stay. The sources said that the venues are not yet prepared. However, they said that the other day a director of Balochistan Sports Board had said that the provincial government would soon release the funds for the renovation of venues and other matters.

It has been learnt that the organisers would meet the military officials in a fortnight to discuss important issues about the Games. The events are yet to be finalised. Pakistan Olympic Association’s (POA) sports commission is expected to meet again to finalise the things.

The sports commission decided last week in Islamabad that judo, football, cycling and squash competitions in the National Games would be held under the banner of the POA. Federations of judo and cycling have some legal issues with the POA; the squash federation has failed to take action against former world champion Qamar Zaman despite a directive from the POA; and the football matter is in the court and as per local laws no PFF exists.

A court-appointed administrator has been handling the affairs of the PFF.The POA has to form committees for holding competitions of these disciplines. A source in the sports commission told ‘The News’ on Tuesday that committees would be formed for the purpose. However, he was quick to add that it was not yet known what formula POA would adopt.

A source in the Balochistan Olympic Association (BOA) said that the parallel BOA led by Atta Mohammad Kakar would have no role in the National Games. “He has been suspended by the Pakistan Gymnastics Federation (PGF) and so has no role in the Games,” the source said.

He said that it would be a successful event as the weather in the start of October would be pleasant. “In case of cold it would be a lot of burden on us as we would have to provide warm water to the athletes,” the source said.This is the third time that Balochistan would be hosting National Games.