Parvez Abbasi Open Shooting C’ship from Aug 11

KARACHI: The inaugural edition of Parvez Abbasi Open Shooting Championship will be held from August 11 to 13 here at the Pakistan Navy’s Shooting Range in PNS Karsaz. Expert marksmen and women from all over the country will participate in various categories. More than 300 shooters will compete in air pistol, skeet, and trap events.

The annual event is being launched to celebrate the life and achievements of Parvez Abbasi, the founding secretary of the National Rifle Association and one of the key drivers of the sport of shooting in Pakistan.

This is a unique event is Pakistan’s shooting calendar. As an Open Shooting Championship members of the public as well as teams of Navy, Army, Pakistan Air Force, Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, KP, Gilgit-Baltistan, FRA, HEC, Sindh Police and SSU Sindh Police are eligible to participate in the event.

All events will be conducted as per rules laid out by the International Shooting Sport Federation, governing body of the Olympic shooting events in rifle, pistol and shotgun.

The closing ceremony will be held on August 13. Mrs Askara Abbasi, wife of late Mr Parvez Abbasi, will be the Chief Guest.

Commodore Ghazanfar Abbas, Director of the Parvez Abbasi Open Shooting Championship, said, “Parvez Abbasi Open Shooting Championship is an important addition to the sport’s calendar in Pakistan. This is a great chance for budding shooters of the country, from whatever background, to hone their skills.

“We are thankful to the Abbasi family, especially Mrs Askara Abbasi, for the patronage they have shown in sponsoring the event and providing yet another opportunity to sports enthusiasts to compete in a ranking event. Our aim is to make this an annual shooting tournament in Pakistan”.