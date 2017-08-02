Make sleep priority

Print Story
Are you sabotaging your own attempts to get more shuteye? The National Sleep Foundation suggests:
* Identify and correct any unhealthy sleep habits.
* Instead of checking your smartphone just before bed, do something relaxing, such as meditating.
* Prepare your bed well before bedtime.
* Wash and change bed-sheets regularly.
— HealthDay News
