Wed August 02, 2017
Islamabad

August 2, 2017

Make sleep priority

Are you sabotaging your own attempts to get more shuteye? The National Sleep Foundation suggests:

 

* Identify and correct any unhealthy sleep habits.

* Instead of checking your smartphone just before bed, do something relaxing, such as meditating.

* Prepare your bed well before bedtime.

* Wash and change bed-sheets regularly.

— HealthDay News

