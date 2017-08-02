Students visit HIT

Rawalpindi: A delegation of over 200 students from various educational institutions of Pakistan Tuesday visited Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT) as part of ongoing annual internship programme organised by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The students were excited to see production potential of the defence industry, ISPR said. HIT Chairman Lt Gen Naeem Ashraf interacted with the students and highlighted contributions of HIT towards self-reliance in defence equipment. During the visit the students showed keen interest and asked questions related to defence capabilities of Pakistan vis-a-vis existing and emerging security challenges.