Distinction

LAHORE :Pass percentage of LDA Model Schools in matriculation examination remained 97 as 505 out of a total of 517 students were declared successful by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Lahore. As many as 91 students have scored 1,000 or more marks in the examination. LDA runs six schools in different localities of the city, Johar Town, Iqbal Town, Sabzazar and Gulshan Ravi.

summer vacation: Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Ghias un Nabi Tayyab has suspended the summer vacation of all the teaching staff and asked the professors, assistant and associate professors to remain available in their departments.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, the PGMI principal said that the medical superintendent should ensure smooth working in every section.