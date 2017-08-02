Wed August 02, 2017
Lahore

August 2, 2017

PU VC visits exam centres

LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir visited the examination centres on Wahdat Road and Lawrence Road to review arrangements for ongoing LLB examinations. PU Controller of Examinations Prof Dr Shahid Munir, additional controllers Shahid Javed and Rauf Nawaz accompanied the VC. The VC reviewed arrangements made to facilitate candidates appearing in the exams. The VC also asked the candidates regarding facilities provided to them at the centres.PU VC visits exam centres

