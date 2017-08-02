‘Safe charity’ stressed

LAHORE: Speakers Tuesday urged people to support needy and deserving people and give their alms carefully. Addressing a seminar, Mayor Mubashir Javed said the government would continue its efforts to facilitate people. “We will try to closely check all the organisations which are collecting hides and others charity funds, especially before, during and after the Eidul Azha,” he said. “We should avoid such organisations and people who are proscribed by the government. Even if the banned organisations or people are working with different or new names, we should not provide support to them directly or indirectly though our charity fund,” he said.

