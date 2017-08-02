Scattered rain forecast

LAHORE: Hot and humid weather continued to prevail in the city on Tuesday while the Met office predicted scattered rain during the next 24 hours.

The Met officials said seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan while monsoon currents are penetrating upper and central parts of country and likely to continue in upper parts during next 2 to 3 days. The Met officials predicted rain-thunderstorm (with few heavy falls) is expected at scattered places in Kashmir, upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions), Islamabad, upper KP (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat divisions). They predicted rain-thunderstorm at isolated places in DI Khan, Bannu, DG khan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal divisions and Fata.

Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall was recorded in several cities including Mangla (53 mm), Islamabad (Saidpur 08 mm, Golra 03 mm), Mianwali (42 mm), Sialkot (A/P 39 mm, City 18 mm), Kamra (35 mm), Muree (22 mm), Gujrat (21 mm), Gujranwala (14 mm), Jhelum (12 mm), Sahiwal (08 mm), Okara (07 mm), Joharabad (03 mm), M.B Din (02 mm), Faisalabad (01 mm), Bannu (40 mm), Kakul (05 mm), Cherat (01 mm), Muzaffarabad (37 mm), Kotli (06 mm) and Karachi (Trace).

Tuesday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Chillas where mercury reached 46°C while in Lahore it was 31°C, minimum was 27.2°C and humidity level in the morning was 82 per cent.