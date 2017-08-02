Shaheen Force to regulate traffic

LAHORE: Chief Traffic Officer Rai Ijaz Ahmad ordered the officers and officials of City Traffic Police to launch grand operation against illegal parking in the provincial metropolis for the smooth flow of traffic.

Illegal companies and mafia cannot be allowed to occupy roads through encroachment or illegal parking, the CTO said while addressing patrol officers of traffic police at Alhamra Hall on Tuesday.

He also said Shaheen Force would be introduced soon to improve traffic system in the City. He also asked the wardens to continue the mission of late DIG Ahmad Mobeen with well manners and good behaviour. SP City Asif Sidique was also present.

IT technology: Effective use of information technology has brought about modernisation in Punjab Police and this has not only helped curb crimes but also materialised dream of smart policing. Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Capt (R) Arif Nawaz expressed these views during a meeting in Central Police Office, Lahore, on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by a delegation of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) headed by PITB Chairman Umar Saif. The IGP directed that a workable mechanism should be devised for monitoring all current projects to provide maximum relief to the citizens. He said that cooperation between Punjab Police and PITB was yielding commendable results and it should continue.

Umar Saif said that dual backup system for FIR data would be in operation soon. safety measures: On the directions of inspector general of National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP), Central Zone launched an enforcement, briefing and help campaign about use of safety helmet and seat belt while driving on the national highways.

This was said DIG Mirza Faran Baig while making a surprise visit to national highways in Beat 12 Marka, Lahore. He stressed the need for wearing seat belt and helmet during driving vehicles.