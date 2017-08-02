Apex committee meeting postponed

The meeting of the provincial apex committee scheduled for Tuesday was postponed in view of the important National Assembly session held in Islamabad to elect an interim prime minister.

The apex body was due to meet at the Sindh Chief Minister House at 3pm yesterday. However, CM Syed Murad Ali Shah had flown out to Islamabad to attend the National Assembly session and oath-taking ceremony of interim Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair, who had been specially invited to the meeting, was also in the federal capital.

A spokesman of the CM House said a new date for the apex committee’s meeting was yet to be decided. This would be the 20th meeting of the provincial apex committee since its inception a few years ago and the agenda included follow up discussions on issues taken up at the July 4 special apex committee meeting held at the Corps V Headquarters in Karachi.