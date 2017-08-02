Indictment of ex-IGP, other cops moved to Aug 15

The expected indictment of former Sindh police chief Ghulam Hyder Jamali and others in a corruption reference was put off till August 15 as the accountability court adjourned Tuesday’s hearing after rejecting a plea filed by the accused regarding provision of case documents.

At the last hearing on July 17, the court had reserved its ruling and set August 1 as the date for indictment of Jamali and other accused including cops Fida Hussain Shah, Ghulam Nabi Kario, Ayaz Hussain Memon and Abdul Razzaq in the Rs500 million corruption reference.

However, the accused had filed a plea claiming that they had not been given copies of the case documents. At yesterday’s hearing, the court rejected the plea and stated that the ­National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had confirmed that all documents had been provided to the accused.

The NAB prosecutor also requested the court to reject the plea and proceed with the indictment process. However, the hearing was adjourned and August 15 set as the next date.