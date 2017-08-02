‘Regional situation warrants better security for Chinese’

The geo-political situation in the region and the evolving conditions in some neighbouring countries demand extreme caution and care towards security of foreigners, mainly Chinese nationals, along with professionals residing in Pakistan.

DIG Dr Amin Yousufzai of the Sindh police’s Rapid Response Force (RRF) said this on Tuesday during a meeting that reviewed security measures adopted for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the Chinese nationals working or residing in different parts of the province.

Yousufzai said the presence of a significant number of Chinese nationals associated with different business groups and companies, besides those contributing to joint ventures in collaboration with private businesses of Pakistan warranted special safety measures.

Mentioning that these Chinese friends were other than those delivering in varied capacities for CPEC projects, the RRF chief said the standard operating procedure had already been developed as an integral part of the security package for the foreign guests. He said that realising its responsibility, the provincial government had already developed a foolproof security scheme for foreigners and sought the cooperation of the Consulate General of China.

Yousufzai requested the consulate officials to keep the RRF in the loop about the arrival and departure of Chinese nationals as well as their details of residence and movement to help the police department ensure their proper security. He also sought the details of their sponsors.

The meeting agreed that all the stakeholders, including local companies and businesses, would collectively nominate a focal person for every privately sponsored project, and that the private companies would also share the security-related responsibilities of their Chinese partners and workers.

The meeting decided that the places of residence of the Chinese guests would be decided in accordance with the security situation and the local police would be taken into confidence in this regard. They reached a consensus that the details of the Chinese workers, professionals and partners associated with non-CPEC projects would be updated on a weekly basis and shared with the police department as well as any changes in their address or movement.

The meeting was attended by police officials, Consular Attaché of China in Karachi Dong Xue, representatives of non-CPEC Chinese companies, and their sponsors comprising members of local business communities.