Sindh, KE for energy conservation

KARACHI: The Energy Department, government of Sindh, and K-Electric have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to raise public awareness around energy conservation and to actively promote energy efficiency initiatives.

The MoU was inked at the Consultative Workshop, on “Pakistan Solar and Renewable Energy Programme”, which was organised jointly by the World Bank and Sindh government. Through the initiative, Sindh government would also facilitate K-Electric in conducting energy reviews of its various offices to recommend energy efficient practices.

Syed Fakhar Ahmed, chief marketing and communication officer, K-Electric, said, “We are pleased to collaborate with the Sindh government in driving an energy efficient approach and are grateful for their support.

K-Electric is committed to energy conservation and carries out a robust public awareness campaign to help preserve the country’s precious resources. To date more than 1.3 million consumers have been reached through these campaigns, including more than 50,000 school children.” KE has a dedicated function for energy conservation and launched the ISO 50001 Energy Management System within the organisation to achieve optimal energy performance.