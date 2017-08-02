Telenor Pakistan hires new CCAO

KARACHI: Telenor Pakistan has appointed Kamal Ahmed as its new chief corporate affairs officer (CCAO) effective August 7, 2017, a statement said on Tuesday.

“We are excited to welcome Ahmed to our top management team,” said Irfan Wahab Khan, CEO, Telenor Pakistan in a message.

Wahab added that Telenor has always taken a thought leadership position in the matters pertaining to policy and regulatory affairs to establish a business environment that is conducive to the sector and eventually translates into benefits for the customers.

Ahmed has a vast experience in the field of ICT spanning over 27 years that transcend both international and domestic leadership assignments. He has worked for several prominent organisations including Microsoft, Nortel, Sprint, PTCL, Ufone, and UNDP among others.