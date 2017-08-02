Qatar files WTO complaint over Gulf trade ‘siege’

Doha: Qatar has filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization over an “illegal siege” imposed by its Gulf neighbours, the commerce ministry said Monday.

The gas-rich emirate has been slapped with sanctions and demands after four countries including regional kingpin Saudi Arabia cut ties with it on June 5, accusing Doha of fostering Islamist groups and of links to Riyadh´s arch-rival Iran. Qatar denies the allegations. The Ministry of Economy and Commerce said a complaint had been lodged with the WTO´s Dispute Settlement Body against the “siege countries”. The Saudi-led bloc has demanded the termination of regional news giant Al-Jazeera, the downgrading of Iran ties and the closure of a Turkish military base in the country. The countries have also recalled their ambassadors from Doha, ordered all Qataris to return home and banned Qatar from using their airspace.