Industry expresses concern over government’s CPEC-related policies

KARACHI: An industry official expressed hopelessness because the exemption regime for Chinese goods under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was getting local products substituted.

Talking to The News Fahad Chinoy, executive director of Pakistan Cables said CPEC should provide a level-playing field to the local manufacturers. “If there is a level-playing field, local industry will benefit and if not, their very existence is at stake.”

Referring to Pak-China Free Trade Agreement (FTA), Chinoy said government should learn from the past and devise CPEC-related policies to benefit and protect the local industry.

Executive director of the country’s largest cable manufacturer said China had an excess production capacity of almost all the goods, and they were dumping those goods in other countries, including Pakistan. “They are selling capital goods, including cables, at prices which do not make sense to us.”

He criticised the prevailing tax and customs duties, which had rendered the local industry uncompetitive. “All the CPEC projects or other projects covered under exemption regimes can import capital goods, including the cables free of sales tax and customs duty. But the local manufacturers have to pay duty on raw material imports and when these goods are sold to the projects, sales tax at the rate of 17 percent is implied,” Chinoy said.

There is a lot of development going on in electricity generation, ports and shipping, aviation and railways. “But most of these development projects fall under the exemption regime and therefore the sponsors of these projects are opting for imported goods,” Chinoy said, and added that the local industry was fast losing business due to the unjust exemption regimes.

Local industry was getting very limited orders and those too came in case if something was needed on urgent basis or was not readily available in the international market, ie, China.

“I don’t have the exact numbers at hand but the ratio of imports of capital goods, including cables has gone much higher in the last couple of years,” Chinoy said.

Talking about the country’s business environment, he said economic fundamentals were improving, opening up opportunities for industrial growth and expansion.

“We are very bullish on the market and there is a huge requirement for cables in generation, distribution and transmission sectors. As the opportunities emerge the industry would invite investment.”

Pakistan Cables has been very active on corporate social responsibility (CSR) front. “We believe in being a good corporate citizen,” Chinoy said, and informed that in addition to other activities, the company had recently initiated a project ‘Reel on hai’ with Karachi Biennale Trust.

Pakistan Cables has donated 100 cable reels to turn them into works of art. Artists, designers and architects have been invited to unleash their creativity by thinking up new ways of using the reels to be put on display all over the city. Wary of counterfeiting, Chinoy said a proper system was needed to safeguard the interests of consumers.