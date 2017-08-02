Wed August 02, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

August 2, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Copper firm

Copper firm

Melbourne

London copper consolidated on Tuesday after hitting a more than two-year high in the previous session, as profit taking capped a rally spurred by a weaker dollar and solid China growth reports.

“China’s recent economic data has been strong, and indications of a continuation of the current fiscal/monetary policy setting through the second half points to a relatively healthy demand environment,” Standard Chartered said in a report. “If the rebound in China’s apparent refined demand growth in May-June is sustained through the second half, it could generate higher refined import volumes by the fourth quarter.” 

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped by 0.3 percent to $6,344 a tonne, after ending with modest gains in the previous session when prices reached $6,430 a tonne, the highest since May 2015.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement