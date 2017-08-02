Copper firm

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
London copper consolidated on Tuesday after hitting a more than two-year high in the previous session, as profit taking capped a rally spurred by a weaker dollar and solid China growth reports.
“China’s recent economic data has been strong, and indications of a continuation of the current fiscal/monetary policy setting through the second half points to a relatively healthy demand environment,” Standard Chartered said in a report. “If the rebound in China’s apparent refined demand growth in May-June is sustained through the second half, it could generate higher refined import volumes by the fourth quarter.”
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped by 0.3 percent to $6,344 a tonne, after ending with modest gains in the previous session when prices reached $6,430 a tonne, the highest since May 2015.
