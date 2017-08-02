London

Gold prices edged down from the highest levels in almost seven weeks on Tuesday as the dollar rose and investors locked in profits from bullion’s rally last month.

Spot gold dipped 0.1 percent to $1,267.52 per ounce. It rose 2.2 percent last month, its biggest monthly gain since February.

US gold futures for August were unchanged at $1,266.60 per ounce.

“In the short term there are technical indications that gold is overstretched, and when we’ve had a move of nearly three weeks of straight gains there’s danger of profit taking,” said analyst Jonathan Butler at Mitsubishi in London. At its peak on Monday, gold had gained about $66 since rebounding from a near four-month low of $1,204.45 on July 10. The dollar edged up against a trade-weighted currency basket on Tuesday, but held close to a 14-month low as investors added to bets that political turmoil in Washington will hit prospects of another Federal Reserve rate hike in coming months.