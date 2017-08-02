Wed August 02, 2017
Business

REUTERS
August 2, 2017

Hot Now: Dollar wallows near 14-month low

LONDON: The dollar edged up against a trade-weighted currency basket on Tuesday, but held close to a 14-month low as investors added to bets that political turmoil in Washington will hit prospects of another Federal Reserve rate hike in coming months.

Uncertainty was expected to carry on weighing on the greenback, after President Donald Trump ousted recently hired White House communications chief Anthony Scaramucci on Monday.

“I think the short dollar trade is still the broad consensus trade in the financial markets,” said Esther Maria Reichelt, an FX analyst at Commerzbank in Frankfurt. “But we are approaching important levels against other currencies, such as 1.20 on the euro, which may prompt some concerns from other central banks.”

In early trade, the euro rose to $1.18460, its highest since January 2015. It has risen more than 12 percent against the dollar this year, with most of the gains coming in the last three months.

Bets on another quarter point US rate increase have whittled down to around 47 percent compared to a 50 percent probability a month ago, according to CME’s Fedwatch tool. 

