Soybeans fall 1 percent

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SYDNEY: US soybeans fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday after the US Department of Agriculture pegged the condition of the crop above market forecasts, easing fears of possible production losses as a result of recent dry weather.
The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were trading down 0.9 percent at $9.98 a bushel, having earlier dipped as low as $9.91-1/2, after closing down 0.6 percent on Monday.
The most active corn futures were little changed at $3.84-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.8 percent in the previous session. The most active wheat futures were up 0.4 percent to $4.76-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.4 percent on Monday.
USDA pegged 59 percent of the US soybean crop at good to excellent, up 2 percent from last week and ahead of market expectations.
Comments