Soybeans fall 1 percent

SYDNEY: US soybeans fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday after the US Department of Agriculture pegged the condition of the crop above market forecasts, easing fears of possible production losses as a result of recent dry weather.

The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were trading down 0.9 percent at $9.98 a bushel, having earlier dipped as low as $9.91-1/2, after closing down 0.6 percent on Monday.

The most active corn futures were little changed at $3.84-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.8 percent in the previous session. The most active wheat futures were up 0.4 percent to $4.76-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.4 percent on Monday.

USDA pegged 59 percent of the US soybean crop at good to excellent, up 2 percent from last week and ahead of market expectations.