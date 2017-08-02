Rupee unchanged

Rupee on Tuesday maintained its overnight levels against the US dollar on the back of lacklustre activity, dealers said. In the interbank market, rupee closed at 105.39 to dollar, unchanged from the previous closing levels. Dealers said the currency market remained dull as a majority of the market participants were on the sidelines. “The supply of the greenback was enough to meet the importer demand,” a currency dealer said. “There were some small payments made by the importers during the session.”

