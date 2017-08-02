Stocks up 1.14pc on cherry-picking; results in focus

Stocks on Tuesday gained more than one percent as investors preferred to cherry-pick Index names in corporate earnings season, dealers said.

Elixir Securities, in a report, said equities closed higher on the back of gains in the selective index names. “Stocks opened positive yet benchmark Index traded in a narrow range for most part of the day as participants traded cautiously perturbed by recent bout of foreigner’s selling,” added the brokerage.

The KSE 100-share Index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gained 1.14 percent or 522.98 points to close at 46,533.43 points. KSE 30-share Index rose 1.35 percent or 321.75 points to end at 24,159.38 points. As many as 393 shares were active; of which 274 increased, 104 decreased and 15 remained unchanged.

The ready market volume stood at 256.143 million shares as compared to 319.135 million shares a day earlier. Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Limited said a record rise in global crude prices and corporate results led to a positive close.

“Fertiliser shares outperformed (others) amid reports of resolution of fertiliser sector’s subsidy issues, while banking stocks remained under pressure on falling banking spreads,” Mehanti added. All the shares except Arif Habib Corp and Dawood Hercules in the sector ended in black.

From the outset, steel plays were in limelight on positive morning news of increase in duties on imports of steel coils. Habib Bank (down 3.7 percent) opened gap down and received hammering again on foreign selling amidst reports of the bank’s New York branch getting fined on non-compliance.

July inflation reading of 2.91 percent failed to bring any excitement. However, local institutions, in the final hours, turned buyers in oil, financial, cement and select sideboards. Pakistan State Oil soared 5 percent, Oil and Gas Development Company rose 2 percent, United Bank increased 1.8 percent, Engro Corp was up 4.2 percent, Maple Leaf Cement surged 3.1 percent and DG Khan Cement escalated 2.1 percent.

Analysts said flows will remain crucial as market gradually builds momentum and benchmark Index retests highs near 48,000 points level. Companies, reflecting highest gains, included Sanofi Aventis up Rs80.19 to close at Rs1,824.61/share and Wyeth Pakistan that rose Rs53.47 to end at Rs2,452.97/share.

Companies, with most losses, included Sapphire Textile down Rs54 to end at Rs1,846/share and Service Industries that fell Rs36.29 to close at Rs1,316.21/share. Highest volumes were witnessed in Azgard Nine with a turnover of 21.851 million shares. The scrip gained one paisas to close at Rs15.12/share. TRG Pakistan was the second with a turnover of 16.309 million shares. It rose Rs1.9 to end at Rs43.72/share. Aisha Steel Mill was the third with a turnover of 15.573 million shares. It shed Rs1.02 to finish at Rs21.49/share.