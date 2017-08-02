Home appliances, food sectors competitive due to efficiency

LAHORE: Why is that food, home appliances sector and tractor and motorcycle manufacturers dominate the domestic markets and welcome foreign competition, but textiles the so-called vibrant sector of the economy asks for protection against imports.

Food sector has foreign players like Nestle and domestic giants like Mitchells, KNN, and Haleeb are all doing fine in the local market and successfully warding of challenges from foreign competitors. The main reason for their resilience is regular upgrade of technology.

They produce products that are at par with best global standards. They do enjoy standard protection from foreign competitors but they do not take advantage of this protection to produce inferior quality products. In fact, many local food brands have now ventured into the global markets, particularly in countries where expat Pakistanis are residing in large numbers. Their strength is their quality.

In the same way, local home appliances producers have booted out numerous foreign brands out of the market, and are encroaching in their markets in emerging economies. Two decades back Sony, LG and Phillips were the leading television brands in Pakistan.

Today, they have been replaced by Pakistani brands. The picture quality and durability of these sets is the same as that of foreign brands but they are cheaper in price.

So they beat the foreign competition on the strength of price and quality. In the same way, the domestic split air conditioners are much cheaper than their foreign counterparts. They also match foreign brands in quality.

This is the reason we do not see significant import of home appliances in the country. Most of the fridges, microwave ovens, water dispensers, TV sets, air conditioners are all made in Pakistan. Consumers do not compromise on the quality of these gadgets and prefer the best.

The fact that they prefer Pakistani appliances shows that they have no quality issues. All the above sectors have improved their quality and efficiency in the past two decades. They have arrested the increase in imports of these products and are now gradually moving up towards economies of scale. They are now exploring export markets and hopefully would make greater inroads in due time. One thing that is common in these vibrant sectors is that they have moved up on their own strength and braved competition from foreign products in the initial stages. They were never pampered by the government. They never demanded any special protection.

They pay normal government levies as required by law. It is perhaps because of this unprotected approach of the state that has forced these sectors to fight on their own and compete with the foreign products on the basis of quality and efficiency.

Experts rightly point out that special treatment and subsidies are counterproductive for the economy. When a sector loses competitiveness, the best way is to find out the reason behind it. It may be due to non-availability of skilled labour, or obsolete technology or high cost of raw materials. It may also be due to corruption and bad governance.

A prudent economic manager would look for remedial measures to restore competitiveness. Removing the hurdles that impede efficiency is the best way to restore global competitiveness of the economy.

An easier option is to subsidise that sector. This way one may succeed for a while in restoring the competitiveness of the economy. But how long can this go on? There has to be an end.