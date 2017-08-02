New boss starts restyling British Vogue

LONDON: Edward Enninful took over as editor of British Vogue on Tuesday, launching a new Snapchat edition as he seeks to reinvigorate the fashion bible that one ex-staffer warned was losing its relevance.

The 45-year-old former model and stylist is the 101-year-old magazine’s first male, first black and first gay editor, and is known for his political activism, provocative shoots and A-list friends.

He has lost no time in bringing in a new team, including his close friend, model Naomi Campbell, award-winning filmmaker and artist Steve McQueen and Grace Coddington from US Vogue and is also launching a new Snapchat edition

"British Vogue is a great magazine with a legacy of creativity and innovation," he said. "I look forward to continuing to produce an exciting beautiful magazine for its readers."

On his first official day in the job, the magazine made its debut on Snapchat’s Discover platform, promising editions on the application three times a week as it seeks to reach out to new audiences.

Many more changes are expected from the new boss, who cuts a sharply different figure from his predecessor, Alexandra Shulman, who edited Vogue for 25 years. While she is a down-to-earth figure who largely avoided the spotlight, Enninful regularly posts updates on social media of his celebrity lifestyle.

His dog Ru, a Boston terrier named after drag artist RuPaul, has more than 11,000 followers on Instagram. Jonathan Newhouse, head of Vogue publisher Conde Nast International, described Enninful as "an influential figure in the communities of fashion, Hollywood and music which shape the cultural zeitgeist".