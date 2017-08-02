Iran accuses US of breaching nuclear deal

IRAN-USA/SANCTIONS: LONDON: Iran believes new sanctions that the United States has imposed on it breach the nuclear deal it agreed in 2015 and has complained to a body that oversees the pact’s implementation, a senior politician said on Tuesday.

Under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), signed by the United States, Russia, China and three European powers, Iran curbed its nuclear work in return for the lifting of most sanctions.

However, the US Treasury imposed sanctions on six Iranian firms in late July for their role in the development of a ballistic missile programme, after Tehran launched a rocket capable of putting a satellite into orbit. The US Senate voted on the same day to impose new sanctions on Iran, Russia and North Korea.

The sanctions in that bill also target Iran’s missile programmes as well as human rights abuses. "Iran’s JCPOA supervisory body assessed the new US sanctions and decided that they contradict parts of the nuclear deal," Ali Larijani, the speaker of Iran’s parliament, was quoted as saying by the Tasnim news agency.

"Iran has complained to the (JCPOA) Commission for the breach of the deal by America," he added, referring to the joint commission set up by the six world powers, Iran and the European Union to handle any complaints about the deal’s implementation.

US President Donald Trump, who has called the agreement - negotiated by his predecessor Barack Obama - "the worst deal ever" last week told Iran to adhere to the terms of the nuclear accord or face "big, big problems", although his administration has certified Iran as being in compliance with the it.