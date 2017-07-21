Pilot centre for registration of Afghans launched

PESHAWAR: A pilot centre for registration of unregistered Afghans was launched on Thursday but not a single Afghan family registered on opening day due to some technical problems.

According to Project Director Repatriation at Afghan Commissionrate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Fazl Rabi, two pilot centres, one each in Peshawar and Islamabad, had been set up for registration of those Afghans who did not hold Proof of Registration (PoR) cards or other legal documents for stay in Pakistan.

"More than 70 Afghan families had come to the centre on its first day but due to some errors in Nadra software, they did not get themselves registered in Peshawar," Fazl Rabbi told The News.

He said that proper registration of unregistered Afghan refugees would begin from August 16 across Pakistan whereas 21 registration centres would be established, including 11 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Similarly, two mobile registration teams in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan will register Afghan families at their door steps, he added.

The registration process of unregistered Afghans was due on August 15 but was delayed till August 20 for some technical problems. The process is a joint venture of Pakistan and Afghanistan governments and for this purpose, Afghan officials would verify the nationalities of those who want to register themselves as Afghan citizens.

An official at the Afghan Consulate in Peshawar Dr Abdul Hameed stated that about 500,000 to 600,000 Afghans would be provided Afghan Citizen Cards (ACC) in Pakistan through these centres.

"We want proper database and registration of all those Afghan living in Pakistan," the Afghan official said and added that the registration would also help in repatriation of Afghan refugees to their homeland Afghanistan.

Earlier, Afghan representative at Afghan Commissionerate Peshawar Shakirullah Sabawoon had told this scribe that the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees had no concern with the registration process but the Afghan government and International Organisation for Migration would provide financial assistance and other basic facilities to those Afghans who had been registered as Afghan citizens in the current process.