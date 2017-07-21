A story that reaffirms faith in humanity

NEW DELHI: Almost every other day we read about instances of human cruelty. These not only threaten to shake our faith in humanity but also prove how rare a virtue, kindness, has become, reports foreign media.

People going out of their way to help somebody else is not something one comes across often, but to conclude that they do not occur would be equally misleading. And this was proved when an old man in Pakistan received help from unexpected corners. The man, referred to as Baba Hameed, was trying to sell garlands late at night on July 14, while it was raining cats and dogs. Muhammad Usman, an engineer by profession, spotted him and took him to a posh eatery for dinner.

It was then that the old man revealed that he was accumulating money for his daughter’s marriage and it is still short of 50,000 PKR. Usman helped him then and did not stop at that. He, with his friend Usama Bin Ahmed run a page called As I have Eaten, that seeks to help people.

Usman posted the story on July 16, and it went viral within days. Within a matter of two days the required amount was collected and given to Baba Hameed. Speaking to foreign media, Ahmed said, they are not any organisation, but “just normal citizens who do whatever we could for the society.” And they indeed have.