JI MNA backs amendment to articles 62, 63 of Constitution

TIMERGARA: Member National Assembly (MNA) Ayesha Syed on Thursday said she was working to convince lawmakers for bringing amendment to Articles 62-63 of the Constitution.

Speaking as chief guest at a meeting of working women at various government departments and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) here, she said she wanted to apply Article 62 and 63 to those denying inheritance rights to women.

Ayesha Syed said more than 15,000 women from Malakand division were widowed as a result of terrorism and natural calamities but both federal and provincial governments failed to extend any support to them.

The JI lawmaker said she sent a message to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan for announcing a special package for the affected women of Malakand division but to no avail. Ayesha Syed expressed concern over the registration of just 40 women in voter list in Lower Dir district.

She demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to take practical measures for women registration in voter list and to ensure establishing separate polling stations for women in Dir.

The lawmaker warned that JI along with other political parties would boycott polls if the ECP failed to establish separate polling stations for women in Dir in the next election. Ayesha Syed asked women to come forward and play their role for development of the country.