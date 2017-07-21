From Courtroom No-11: What do witnesses think about Panama case’s possible conclusion?

ISLAMABAD: As the Supreme Court (SC) reaches conclusion of the PanamaLeaks case today (Friday) it appears a million dollar question whether Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would be dismissed as a politician through disqualification or he would emerge as even stronger.

This was the only query dozens of senior politicians, lawyers and journalists were asking from one another in the Courtroom No-II. Thursday’s hearing perhaps proved tougher for Salman Akram Raja, counsel for Prime Minister’s children —Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Hussain Nawaz Sharif and Hassan Nawaz Sharif.

The brilliant lawyer looked pale and upset when he was struggling to convince worthy judges that children of the prime minister were not involved in any wrongdoing and the allegations leveled against them should further be investigated at proper forum. He looks invincible usually in the top court but on Thursday judges were perhaps not buying his arguments convincingly.

Sensing the tense environment in the courtroom, many opinion makers this correspondent talked to, were of the view that certainly it looked difficult to write off a person with one ‘stroke of pen’ who had been inevitable in the country’s mainstream politics for nearly three decades.

There are a number of possibilities which can emerge on horizon of Pakistani politics in case the court declared Nawaz Sharif in its verdict expected anytime, said a senior politician who was witnessing the hearing, a senior journalist whispered into ears of this correspondent.

Keeping in mind the current scenario many asked if the apex court sent packing elder Sharif, who would replace him, he said. The apex court would most likely send cases of all accused in this Panama case, he added. During the course of proceedings, a senior lawyer asked so what would come next if the PM was disqualified.

Role of MNA Hamza Sharif, son of Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, and daughter of Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz could also not be ignored. But she is also facing serious charges in the Leaks case even remained an epicenter of this legal battle, he said. In case the whole Nawaz Sharif’s family face corruption trial in trial courts, the option for the father and daughter would be controlling the party behind the scene and to nominate a loyalist for the head of the government, observed a former judge sitting in the hall.

Many women politicians who were witnessing this proceeding were of the view that Nawaz Sharif’s wife Kalsum Nawaz whose brief appearances after 1999 military takeover by then Chief of Army Staff Pervez Sharif scared generals at that time might be willing to take a political role again if she sees the family in crisis again. Even she might become the second woman prime minister of this country for time-being, opined a lady Senator of Pakistan People’s Party.

After the break, the courtroom even witnessed more exchange of arguments among the jurists and the counsel. As the arguments longed up, a lawyer whispered that Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif might prefer to stay in the Punjab to hold the family political bastion. There are a couple of reasons which might keep younger Sharif not to get lured by the sensation of prime ministership at Islamabad and keep himself to his power center in Lahore.

Once it was Shahbaz Sharif and his style of administration which helped his party — PML-N— become invincible in the Punjab over a decade, he observed adding if he leaves, fears are no body could keep momentum of “Punjab Speed.”

As Salman Akram Raja continued his argument in heavily packed courtroom, lawyers were of the view that in case the prime minister was disqualified by the court it would have an impact on almost a similar case of hiding assets being heard by the same court against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan. Mr Khan is accused of hiding an offshore company and controversial property.

“It would set a bad precedence if politicians continue to stand disqualified under Article 62, 63. Let’s hope law should take its own roots,” hope a senior journalist after minutes the apex court adjourns the Panama case hearing for today.