Chelsea agree deal to sign Morata from Real Madrid

LONDON: Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata, subject to the Spain international agreeing personal terms and passing a medical, the Premier League champions said on Wednesday.

British media reports said Chelsea would pay around 70 million pounds ($91 million) for Morata, which would shatter the club’s current transfer record by eclipsing the 50 million they spent on Fernando Torres in 2011.

“Chelsea Football Club and Real Madrid have agreed terms for the transfer of Alvaro Morata to Stamford Bridge,” Chelsea said in a statement.

The 24-year-old will give Chelsea manager Antonio Conte the attacking reinforcement that he has been searching for after he was reported to be frustrated by the club missing out on Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku, who joined Manchester United last week.

Chelsea were in the market for a striker as Spain’s Diego Costa is expected to leave the club having not travelled on their pre-season tour to China and Singapore. —Reuters