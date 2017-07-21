Ankle injury forces Lumb to retire

LONDON: Michael Lumb, the Nottinghamshire and England batsman, has been forced to retire with immediate effect because of an ankle injury.

Lumb, who made a century on his ODI debut, against West Indies in Antigua in 2014, is one of only 11 England players to have won a global ICC trophy, following his vital role in the World T20 campaign in the Caribbean in 2010.

Lumb’s opening partnership with Craig Kieswetter, who was also forced to retire early due to injury in 2014, provided the foundation of a triumphant campaign for Paul Collingwood’s squad, who beat Australia by seven wickets in the final in Barbados.

Born in South Africa, Lumb began his career at Yorkshire, the county club of his father, Richard, and moved to Hampshire before relocating to Trent Bridge in 2012, where he helped Nottinghamshire to victory in the Yorkshire Bank 40 and Royal London One-Day Cup trophies in 2013 and 2017 respectively.

Until his record was surpassed by his fellow opener, Alex Hales, in this year’s final at Lord’s, Lumb held the Nottinghamshire record score in List A cricket, 184 against Northamptonshire at Trent Bridge in 2016. His prowess as a hard-hitting opening batsman also earned him stints in the IPL with Rajasthan Royals and Deccan Chargers, and Australia’s Big Bash League with Sydney Sixers.

“I have had the best time at Trent Bridge, in my view the most productive years of my career, and Nottinghamshire is the club I have most enjoyed playing for,” he said.“I’m extremely disappointed I’ve had to retire from cricket, particularly in the middle of the season, but I have to respect medical opinion.

“I would like to thank all my team-mates, the coaching staff and everyone else at the club for making my stay at Nottinghamshire such a memorable one. Those sentiments also go to everybody at both Yorkshire and Hampshire, who have made my career so enjoyable.“Last, but by no means least, I couldn’t have achieved what I have without the total support of my wife Lizzie and all the rest of my family.” —Agencies