Sarfraz eyeing successful Yorkshire stint

KARACHI: Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed is hoping to get his work permit in time to join Yorkshire in their campaign in the NatWest T20 Blast in England.

Sarfraz, who captained Pakistan to a stunning title-winning triumph in the ICC Champions Trophy in England last month, has signed for Yorkshire as an overseas player for the NatWest T20 Blast.

He replaces Australian Peter Handscomb. His signing is subject to him gaining a work permit.Sarfraz said on Thursday that he was looking forward to playing for Yorkshire, hoping to get maximum advantage from the short stint.

“I always wanted to play county cricket and when the opportunity to represent Yorkshire came I couldn’t say no to this fantastic offer,” he said.“It’s a dream come true for me and hopefully this stint with Yorkshire will help me become even a better professional.”

The 30-year-old Sarfraz is expected to take part in five T20 Blast matches after joining Yorkshire on July 27.

Sarfraz said that he will be happy to be part of Yorkshire, a team which was previously represented by Pakistan legends like Inzamam-ul-Haq and Younis Khan.“Yorkshire are a big club with a big reputation and I’m proud to be following in the footsteps of other Pakistanis who have played at Headingley such as Younis Khan and Inzamam-ul Haq,” Sarfraz said.

“I hope I can contribute in as many victories as I can in my five-match stint and provide the crowd the sort of entertainment they are looking for,” he added.“I am learning every day as a player and as a captain as well, so it would be nice to have a taste of the T20 Blast,” he signed off.