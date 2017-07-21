Farhat replaces Junaid, Sardar new chief selector

KARACHI: PHF president Brig (Retd) Khalid Khokhar has appointed Olympian Farhat Khan as manager-cum-head coach of the senior team and Malik Muhammad Shafqat and Muhammad Sarwar as coaches.

Farhat replaces Khwaja Junaid as head coach. The new management will serve till December 2018. In addition, Hasan Sardar has replaced Rasheed Junior as chairman of the selection committee.

These appointments have been made in the light of the unsatisfactory performance of Pakistan in the London qualifying round of World Cup 2018. Pakistan won only two matches and lost five, some of them by very big margins.

Pakistan managed to qualify for the World Cup because India got automatic qualification being the hosts and Argentina are likely to qualify as the continental champions. Pakistan conceded 29 goals and scored only nine. They got 19 penalty corners and scored only one goal and that, too, was an indirect one.

Former Olympian and great forward of his time Hasan Sardar will have with him Ayaz Mehmood and Musaddiq Hussain in the selection committee. Asia Cup 2017 and World Cup 2018 are the major tasks for the new team management.

Asia Cup will be played in Bangladesh in October. PHF wants that before the Asia Cup, the Green-shirts play some international matches with strong teams. PHF is in contact with a few countries and soon arrangements of test series will be finalized, said an official.

Asia Cup is a tough competition where Pakistan have to face such strong teams as India, Malaysia and South Korea. Japan and China are emerging sides. Pakistan are currently 14th in world hockey. Asia Cup is a great opportunity for the Green-shirts to prove their worth in Asia.

Only 14 months are left before World Cup, scheduled to be held in India. Sources in the PHF said that, Pakistan’s training camp will be held in Islamabad at PSB’s Jinnah Sports Complex from next week for maintaining the physical fitness of the players. The final dates of the training camp will be announced soon.