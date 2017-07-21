Comments sought on bail plea of cops held over jailbreak

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday issued notices to the special public prosecutor (SPP) and the investigation officer (IO) to appear on July 28 to file comments on bail pleas of two of the 13 policemen accused of assisting two terrorists escape prison.

The comments were sought on bail pleas of Assistant Prison Superintendent Ayaz Salik and Deputy Prison Superintendent Rafiq Channa. Besides the cops, the head clerk of the central jail, Naveed Ahmed, is also under investigation. The police officers were taken into custody after two Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) terrorists, Shaikh Muhammad and Ahmed Khan, escaped from the judicial complex housed within the premises of the Central Jail, on June 13.

Besides Salik, Channa and Ahmed, then superintendent of the central prison Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh, deputy superintendent Faheem Anwar Memon, assistant superintendent Abdur Rehman Shaikh, assistant sub inspector Firosh Muhammad and police constables Nawab Ali, Atta Muhammad, Muhammad Amir, Abdul Ghaffar, Mohammad Sajjad, Tagial, Saeed Ahmed and Nadir Ali are also under detention.

Of them, Gulam Murtaza Shaikh, Faheem Anwar Memon and Abdur Rehman Shaikh have already moved their respective bail applications before the ATC concerned. According to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) - investigating the case – all the detained officers were involved in helping the two outlaws escape.

The case was initially taken to a regular (subordinate) court that had granted judicial remand against 12 accused and ordered to keep them under detention. The accused cops were produced in the court of Judicial Magistrate (East) Khalid Rajpar by the investigation officer, who is in-charge of the New Town police station. However, later on June 16 the CTD police took up the case and inserted provisions dealing with the anti-terrorism act. Now that the case is being heard by an ATC, the bail pleas would also be entertained by the same court.