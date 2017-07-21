Zulfikarabad oil terminal

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The apex court directed the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation to make the Zulfikarabad oil tankers terminal operational by July 27.
The court was hearing a petition filed by Shugafta Bibi, a resident of Clifton Block-1, who pleaded with the chief justice of Pakistan to order the shifting of the oil tankers’ terminal from her locality.
The woman had initially sent a letter to the CJP who later converted it into a constitutional petition. The municipal commissioner submitted in his report that the terminal will be made functional within a week, on which the court directed the municipal commissioner to ensure it is made functional within a week.
