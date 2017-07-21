Zulfikarabad oil terminal

The apex court directed the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation to make the Zulfikarabad oil tankers terminal operational by July 27.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Shugafta Bibi, a resident of Clifton Block-1, who pleaded with the chief justice of Pakistan to order the shifting of the oil tankers’ terminal from her locality.

The woman had initially sent a letter to the CJP who later converted it into a constitutional petition. The municipal commissioner submitted in his report that the terminal will be made functional within a week, on which the court directed the municipal commissioner to ensure it is made functional within a week.