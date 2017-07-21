Rs3m robbed in year’s sixth bank heist

A bank located in the city’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area was deprived of Rs3 million by 12 robbers on Thursday in this year’s sixth bank heist reported in the metropolis.

SHO Gulshan-e-Iqbal Rasheed Alvi said the CCTV footage showed that the robbers arrived at the branch of a private bank, located near Rab Medical Centre in Mochi Morr, on a Suzuki pick-up at around 2:12pm.

The robbers, armed with guns, barged into the branch after overpowering the security guards and held the bank’s staff and visitors hostage before making away with Rs3 million, he added.

Gulshan-e-Iqbal police’s Head Mohrir (HM) Farooq said the robbers’ faces could be clearly seen in the CCTV footage, while teams of the forensic science laboratory’s fingerprint identification branch, the Counter-Terrorism Department and the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) had visited the scene to collect evidence.

The investigators had also recorded the statements of the bank’s employees and eye-witnesses, he added. The official said the branch manager Zeeshan Butt was on leave and the bank staffers told the police that Rs5.8 million rupees were kept in the bank’s storage at the time of the robbery.

Two security guards have been taken into custody for interrogation but a case was yet to be registered in this connection. Sindh police chief AD Khowaja took notice of the incident and sought a detailed inquiry report from the DIG East. IGP Khowaja directed the DIG CIA to arrest the perpetrators at the earliest.

This year’s first bank in Karachi was reported on January 19 in which half a dozen robbers stormed a private bank at the Punjab Chowrangi area and took away more than Rs 1.2 million rupees.

Two bank robberies were reported in the metropolis in April this year. On April 18, six robbers barged into a private bank in the Gulshna-e-Iqbal area and walked off with Rs 1.2 million rupees.

A day after this heist, two security guards of a private bank looted Rs 12 million rupees from the company’s cash van in the area of Boat Basin police station when it was heading towards another bank in the Clifton area after collecting cash from some bank’s branches.

In May, two banks were robbed at two different places of the city. Nearly half a dozen robbers barged into a private bank situated on Mauripur Road and took away around Rs 3.4 million on May 17. On May 11, armed robbers took away Rs 7.2 million rupees from a private bank situated in the North Nazimabad.