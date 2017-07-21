‘People in remote areas enjoy health facilities’

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Kh Imran Nazir has said that Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif had promised the people to provide health facilities on their doorstep, and the government has fulfilled the promise by providing health facilities in the far-flung areas.

Kh Imran Nazir said that integrated screening and counselling camps were being organised in different localities where diagnostic and treatment facilities were being provided to people by the doctors of different hospitals.

He stated this while talking to the media after inaugurating an integrated screening and counselling camp organised by the Primary and Secondary Health Department with the collaboration of Punjab Health Facilities Management Company (PHFMC), according to a handout issued here on Thursday.

The minister said that hepatitis B vaccine was also being administered at the camp. He said that if any lethal disease was diagnosed, the department would register that patient separately and extend complete treatment facilities to the patient. He said the government was focusing on preventive programme of diseases along with awareness campaign to sensitise the people about their health. He said that by controlling the diseases, a healthy society could be promoted. PHFMC Chief Executive Muhammad Ali Amir was of the view that approximately 1,000 people would be screened in the integrated screening camp of Yohana Abad. If needed, the same camp would again be set up at Yohana Abad on some other day, he added.

Member National Assembly Rana Mubasher said the government was taking all measures for the welfare of the common man according to the vision of Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and special attention was being paid for the development of health sector and provision of quality health services to the common man.

Minority MPA Shakil, TB Control Programme Manager Dr Zarfishan Tahir and Hepatitis Control Programme Manager Dr Zahida Sarwar were also present.