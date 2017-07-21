IGP for permanent solution to traffic problems

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police Punjab has said that a comprehensive policy should be chalked out to permanently solve traffic problems in all the districts of Punjab, including Lahore.

Addressing a four-member Turkish delegation at Central Police office on Thursday, he said that they had decided to establish Shaheen Force and Turkish experts would initially impart training to 50 wardens that would enable them to regulate the traffic on roads in emergency situations. He said that these wardens would demonstrate their skills on experimental basis in the first phase after training and this force would be turned into a force after the approval of the Punjab government. Turkish experts said they would make a working model with the assistance of Lahore police to solve various problems, including encroachments, lane violation, beggar mafia and lack of safe and comfortable facilities for pedestrians.