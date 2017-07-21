Corruption in Cantonment Registry Branch goes unchecked

Rawalpindi: The common citizens are getting affected because government officials are not paying heed to the official matters as government machinery is completely busy in Panama case. The government officials are well aware of the uncertain situation and are looting public with both hands without any fear.

Although, chief minister Punjab has directed local management to immediately resolve public related issues on priority basis, but nobody seems to bother about his directives. The city district government Rawalpindi is fully providing shelter to the corruption of Cantonment Registry Branch Kutcherry. The officials are allegedly looting the clients with both hands. The private tout mafia with the help of government officials have made the lives of client miserable but concerned bosses are watching the whole drama with closed eyes.

A senior official from anti-corruption department on condition of anonymity said that they have received 412 complaints against revenue officials for taking ‘bribe’ for transfer of land, registry documents, manipulating and tempering with documents and transfer of power of attorney. Police stood in the second against whom 267 complaints were received. While, 104 complaints were filed against TMA officials for taking bribe, 39 complaints against education department, 31 against national highway department, 21 against RDA departments in six to eight months, the official claimed.

Public is still deprived of 'One Window Operation' and there is no proper monitoring system in the Cantonment Registry Branch either. The powerful 'corruption mafia' is the only hurdle in bringing about any improvement in affairs

The poor public has alleged that private tout mafia prowl all around the kutcherry. In fact they make deal with those who want to get their property registered. If the bargain is struck then it is all smooth sailing. But you have to pay the price or illegal gratification which goes to the pockets of corrupt officers. They have been looting the public and would not do even a lawful job without receiving illegal gratification. We could not pay 'bribe' even for legal documents of registration, many visitors at the Cantonment Registry Branch Kutcherry told this scribe on Thursday.

Muhammad Mukhtar, a poor man said that officials of cantonment registry branch are well aware of the problems of government in Panama case that nobody will question them at the moment. He has appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Mohammad Shahbaz Sharif to look into the matter otherwise public will come on roads against corrupt mafia of cantonment registry branch, Rawalpindi.

Rawalpindi Cant Sub-Registrar Mehar Ghulam Abbas is continuously giving policy statement said that he is fully monitoring corrupt mafia in the branch. “Public should directly come in my office for complaint against corrupt mafia,” he advised.

Rafaqat Qureshi another client said that the same staff was handling all system then how would corruption be reduced. Why Punjab government is not hiring educated youngsters to bring about corruption free system, he said.

"When we bring land 'fard' after paying big amount as 'bribe' then we face worst kinds of difficulties in the registry branch, Kutcherry as all staff demands bribe," public alleged. It is our right to register land documents easily, it is our right to get land 'fard' without giving bribe but we are totally helpless before this system, they added.