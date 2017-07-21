PIA suffered a lot due to friendly open sky policy: Sardar Mehtab

Islamabad: Adviser to Prime Minister on Aviation, Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan, said that due to friendly ‘Open Sky’ policy the national airlines, PIA has suffered a lot and therefore no foreign country or foreign airline would be granted any additional rights without proper justification.

This he said while addressing the participants of PIA’s Marketing Conference 2017. The conference was held on Thursday where all marketing station heads from domestic and international destinations presented their stations performance, activities and future plan of action.

Sardar Mehtab said that PIA can only succeed with the full support and joint efforts of all employees and they should take the full ownership of their organisation. However, there is need to eradicate favouritism and promote merit in all spheres of airline, he said. PIA has to fill in the demand gap that exist in the market and has to have the capacity and right product mix.

He congratulated PIA management and especially the acting CEO Nayyar Hayat and Acting Chief Commercial Officer Tahir Niaz for bringing improvements in the airline. He said that the airline is moving in the right direction and will soon achieve new heights. He concluded.

Earlier, the acting CEO Nayyar Hayat in his address emphasised upon the need to adopt a new business model for the airline. He said technological advancements should be incorporated at a faster pace to make it convenient for the passengers. He said the airline is on path of turn around and very soon we will be out of difficult phase being faced presently.

Tahir Niaz gave a detailed briefing on the performance of marketing department. The newly appointed Chief Operating Officer Zia Qadir Qureshi and Chief Commercial Officer Bilal Munir Shaikh also spoke on the occasion. Later the field managers gave their presentations.