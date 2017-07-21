FGEHF directed to ensure compliance with cabinet’s policy

Islamabad: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Housing and Works has directed Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) to ensure compliance with Federal Cabinet's joint venture policy and also address concerns of members of the committee for land banking before initiation of development work on Thallian Interchange Joint Venture Housing Project

The committee met under the Chairmanship of Haji Muhammad Akram Ansari, MNA, here was briefed about Thallian Interchange Joint Venture Housing Project in light of the observations of the committee expressed in its previous meeting.

FGEHF Director General Waqas A Mahmood apprised the committee about the contents of the summary submitted to the federal cabinet in year 2016 and the approval of the cabinet, criteria for selection and pre-qualification of the companies, the detail of the participating companies and the company finally selected for the project.

He also presented the documents of the land offered along with the detail of water availability and access to the project.

He further informed that there was no irregularity committed in the project and the capability of Joint Venture Partner was thoroughly assessed before entering into agreement with him. He said that the issue was also under consideration of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and the findings of the audit ordered by the PAC would be shared with this august Committee.

Members of the Committee expressed their concern about the capacity of the joint venture partner to carry out the project in terms of availability of land with clear title and other amenities. The committee directed FGEHF to ensure compliance of decision of the federal cabinet and concerns of the members of the Standing Committee on Housing and Works before initiation of development work on Thallian Interchange Joint Venture Housing Project.

The committee appreciated the efforts of director coordination, Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation (PHAF) and director general, Quetta Development Authority for getting the encroached land of Kuchlak Project, vacated. The committee directed the Managing Director, PHAF to ensure deployment of security guards on the site of the project to avoid its reoccurrence.

The meeting was attended by MNAs; Rana Zahid Hussain Khan, Sahibzada Faiz-ul-Hassan, Nawabzada Mazher Ali, Nasir Iqbal Bosal, Ms. Tahira Aurangzeb, Ms. Khalida Mansoor, Ms. Nighat Parveen Mir, Mrs. Shahida Rehmani, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan, Secretary Housing and Works and other officers of the concerned departments.