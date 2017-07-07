Fazl terms Ahmadpur East tragedy a national disaster

BAHAWALPUR: JUI-F ameer Maulana Fazlur Rehman has termed the Ahmadpur East tragedy a national disaster.

This was stated by the JUI-F leader during a visit to the site on Thursday. He also offered Fateha for the victims of the Ahmadpur East tragedy. Later, addressing a gathering of JUI-F workers and relatives of the victims, he said that it was shocking for everyone that there was no burn unit in Bahawalpur division.

He, however, said that he would raise the issue with the Punjab and federal governments. He said that the Punjab government had so far taken adequate steps to treat the injured patients and give financial aid to the victims’ families. He also expressed his satisfaction on an ongoing inquiry and said that there was no need for conducting judicial inquiry of the incident.