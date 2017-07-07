Former Punjab rulers set up real estate businesses: Shahbaz

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday said the former rulers of Punjab impersonating as democratic bosses established real-estate businesses in the name of development projects during the dictatorship era.

“We have transformed the graveyards of corruption of these rulers into minarets of development,” he added. The chief minister said, “The corrupt rulers, who bankrupted the nation, are today boasting of launching CPEC” and questioned why they did not launch the project in their tenure.

He said on the other hand, the sit-in group obstructed development and increased the problems of the nation by delaying the development projects through negative politics and adamant approach.

Shahbaz vowed that none of the conspiracies hatched by these elements would succeed and said the PML-N government had taken unprecedented steps for prosperity, well being and economic development of the people. The country was facing worst internal and external problems when his party came into power, he added.

The chief minister was talking to the PML-N assembly members belonging to different districts of the province, here today. He said national economy was ruined and merciless plunder of national resources plunged the country to darkness due to wrong policies and corruption of the past rulers; however, the trend had been reversed under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

The sincere efforts made for eliminating of terrorism and energy crisis along with getting rid of the economic stagnancy had materialised and “today’s Pakistan is much better, peaceful and economically stable than that of 2013”.

Separately, the chief minister praised the Tianjin University of Technology and Education for setting up a modern varsity. The students of the planned Punjab Tianjin University of Technical and Vocational Education will receive a dual degree.

He said the proposal of the Chinese varsity to train the teachers of the vocational institutions was admirable and the provincial government would take full benefit of the offer. Shahbaz expressed these views as a delegation of China’s

Tianjin University of Technology and Education called on him. He said the project would go a long way in preparing trained skilled force in the province, adding that the youth would be empowered through provision of latest skills and education.

Under the programme, the Chinese will also develop syllabus of the proposed Punjab Tianjin Technical University. Shahbaz said a pilot project of vocational training would be launched in 100 selected schools of the province and later extended to others on a fast-track basis.

On the other hand, Shahbaz, in a statement issued on the eve of 18th martyrdom day of Havaldar Lalik Jan, said he sacrificed his life for the defence of the country during the Kargil war and didn’t let the enemy harm his motherland.

He fought very bravely and foiled the nefarious designs of the enemy by sacrificing his life, said the chief minister who termed Lalik Jan as the hero of Kargil.

“These martyrs, who have sacrificed their lives for the country, will always live in our hearts and their immortal sacrifices will never be forgotten. The martyrdom of Havaldar Lalik Jan gives a lesson to us that we should not hesitate giving any sacrifice for the protection of the country,” said the chief minister.