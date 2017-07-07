FIA official held for misbehaving with Afghan women

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, taking strong notice of the incident of an FIA officer’s misbehaving with two Afghan ladies arriving in Pakistan, has ordered Thursday for immediate suspension and initiation of an inquiry into the matter.

The spokesperson of the Interior Ministry quoted the interior minister as saying that mere initiation of an inquiry and suspension of the official was not enough, he should also be arrested under relevant law.

The minister directed the Interior Ministry and FIA officials to hold a transparent and impartial inquiry into the incident. The minister said that misbehaving with any foreigner arriving in Pakistan was intolerable. In a strong warning to the FIA officials, the minster ordered that FIA officials should mend their ways and treat people with respect lest strict action would be taken against them.

As per the orders of the interior minister, the FIA Assistant Director concerned has been arrested. Meanwhile, the Minister for Interior, Ch Nisar Ali Khan, took notice of complaints regarding high fee charges for international driving licence and issuance of domicile by the Islamabad District Administration. In a statement issued here, the minister said Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration should clarify that why high fee was being charged? It should also be ascertained that since when and with whom permission high fee was being charged.

Chaudhry Nisar said receiving different fees in different parts of the country for issuing same documents was unfair and illogical which could not be permitted. The minister directed the authorities concerned to submit a report on the matter within next 24 hours.