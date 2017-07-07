Slinging mud at judges, military enmity with Pakistan: Shujaat

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) President and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and former deputy prime minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Thursday said making the judiciary and military institutions controversial was enmity with Pakistan.

They said this while addressing party leaders from Jhelum at their residence here. The meeting was participated by Ch Wajahat Hussain, Central Secretary General Tariq Bashir Cheema, Chief Organizer Muhammad Basharat Raja and Imtiaz Ranjha.

The meeting discussed how to make the party stronger than before. Shujaat told the meeting that Pervaiz Elahi will undertake an organisational tour of Jhelum soon.

“Making Pakistan Muslim League strong and active is duty of every Muslim Leaguer,” he said. Pervaiz Elahi said people fully knew who had made them miserable and plunged the country in debts.

“The masses will not support those who are making the judiciary and military institutions controversial. The masses have come to know who is sincere with them, who has served them with good intentions and honesty, accomplished such historic and result-oriented works for their welfare, well-being and prosperity which had not been undertaken ever previously in the history of the country.

He directed the party leaders to make the party active and effective at every level and increase contact with the people and workers because those misleading the people with their dramas and false promises and stealing their mandate had been exposed.