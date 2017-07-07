Hussain lands in London without meeting Qatari Prince in Doha

ISLAMABAD: As Panama Joint Investigation Team (JIT) is all set to wind up its 60 days painstaking probe, the key question remains that whether the central character on which Sharifs’ family entire case is based will appear before investigators or record its crucial statement.

In what appears to be a last ditch effort by the Sharifs’ family to convince the Qatri Prince Hammad bin Jasim, the prime minister’s elder son Hussain Nawaz dashed to Doha on Thursday. But he could not meet Qatri Prince Hammad bin Jasim over there.

“Hussain Nawaz Sahib spent some five hours in Doha today (July 6). He met some important friends. But he did not meet Qatri Prince Hammad bin Jasim over in Doha,” a close aide of Sharifs’ family told this correspondent.

It is obvious from the move that the Sharifs wanted to collect vital evidence that could eventually decide the fate of Panama case here in Pakistan. Lawyers of Sharifs’ family presented two back to back letters before the SC in an effort to justify the purchase of controversial properties in London.

“Hussain Sahib is arriving London tonight (Thursday-July 6). He is en-route to London while we are talking (8pm) right now,” he further revealed. “He [Hussain Nawaz] will most probably return to Pakistan on coming Sunday,” revealed Sharifs’ family aide who also met Hussain Nawaz on Thursday. Mr Hussain will be meeting some close friends in London in coming two days, he added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Embassy in Qatar revealed that Ambassador Shahzad Ahmed went on leave till July 19, official sources said. Yet, it was not clear that why Mr Ahmed left office at a time when JIT members were making their mind to get recorded Mr Hammad bin Jasim’s statement, added the sources. The Pakistan Embassy in Qatar is playing vital role to establish official communication between the Qatri Prince and JIT head Wajid Zia. The Pakistan Foreign Office, however, did not comment on it.

The JIT formed by the country’s top court to probe Sharifs’ family businesses is submitting its final report before Panama Leaks’ Implementation bench on Monday (July 10). Outcome of the Panama investigation, many legal experts believe in Islamabad, would have far-reaching impact on the country’s politics, upcoming general elections in particular. Some questions are at the centre of the debate right now. The Supreme Court’s Panama implementation bench will give final ruling, even it could form a larger bench to review the whole case again, they added. Will the top court allow lawyers of both parties to file their input on the JIT report or it itself decide the question of PM Sharif’s disqualification under Article 62 (1) (f) of the Constitution in light of JIT’s findings?

Barrister Ali Zafar says if SC accepts JIT's final report on Monday then it might give final order soon. The SC might provide an opportunity to both parties to respond to JIT's objections, he added. “If source of fund is not provided to the JIT then there is a possibility that report might go against Sharifs' family. It would be difficult for the SC to give clean chit to Sharifs in such circumstances,” he told this correspondent.