Notice to Punjab in burns units case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday issued notice to the Punjab government in a petition seeking directions for the government to establish burns units and appoint trained staff to avoid Ahmedpur East like incident which claimed the lives of 213 people. Justice Muhammad Sajid Mehmood Sethi passed the order on a petition moved by the Young Doctors Association. Advocate Sheraz Zaka, the petitioner’s counsel, argued that provincial health development centre along 31 sub-institutes were lying closed as a result of redundancy of trained staff which were utilised to train the doctors and nurses. He argued that by closure of provincial health development centre in Lahore along with 31 sub-institutes, the training of doctors and nurses working in government hospitals stopped. He pointed out that there was no trained staff in burns units of hospitals located in Lahore and Multan to treat the patients who succumbed to their injuries due to oil tanker’s explosion in Ahmedpur East in Bahawalpur. In case, it was permanently closed then every doctor and nurse would be deprived of training to tackle the endemic diseases like cholera, burn, dengue fever/virus and other diseases, he contended. The counsel said that entire health budget was being spent on orange train project.

