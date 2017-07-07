Exhibition of Turkish pharma products planned

LAHORE: It has been principally agreed to hold an exhibition of Turkish pharmaceutical and biomedical industries products at Lahore Expo Centre, probably in September. Pak-Turk Medica exhibition would go a long way to strengthen the collaboration of both countries in health sector. Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif will be invited to inaugurate the Expo. It was announced in a meeting of Minister for Specialised Healthcare Khawaja Salman Rafique and Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Khawaja Imran Nazir with a delegation of Turkish consultants and representatives of pharmaceutical industry on Thursday, according to a handout issued here. Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Kh Imran Nazir said that Turkish Ministry of Health was also extending cooperation to Punjab Health Department in drug testing field. He said that 119 drug samples had been sent for testing to Turkey. He said that Turkish DTL would conduct 300 tests of Pakistan medicines.

