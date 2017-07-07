China Cultural Heritage Week to be inaugurated today

Islamabad: Ambassador of China to Pakistan Sun Weidong will inaugurate the ‘China Cultural Heritage Week’ at the Pak-China Culture Centre here today (Friday) which will remain open for general public till July 14. Cultural Counsellor of Chinese embassy You Yi said ‘China Cultural Heritage Week’ is global event organised by the Ministry of Culture of Chinese government in nearly 30 China Cultural Centres all over the world. Deputy Director of China Culture Centre Li Shuo, other officials of Chinese embassy and people from different walks of life will also attend the inauguration ceremony.

Advertisement