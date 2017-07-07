ANP leader visits Parachinar blast victims

PARACHINAR: Awami National Party General Secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain on Thursday visited Agency Headquarters Hospital to inquire after the health of the victims of the June 23 twin blasts. The ANP leader also visited the central imambargah and the marketplace where the twin blasts killed 75 persons.Talking to the relatives of the victims, the ANP leader said the tribemen had been the victims of terrorism over the last more than a decade. He asked the government to take practical steps for restoration of peace. Allama Fida Muzahiri lauded the ANP’s stance on terrorism.

